Eddie Vedder’s new album is set to feature Ringo Starr, Elton John, Stevie Wonder – and guest vocals from his late father

Eddie Vedder has revealed that his new album Earthling, due February 11, will feature guest spots from Elton John, Ringo Starr and Stevie Wonder.

The Pearl Jam frontman and songwriter revealed the eyebrow-raising guest list in a new interview with MOJO. Wonder reportedly features on the record's 11th track, Picture, while the specifics of Starr and John’s involvement remain under-wraps for the time being.

In addition, the songwriter revealed he and producer Andrew Watt have included a montage of Vedder’s late father’s vocals in the record.

“I didn’t really get to know my real father,” Vedder says (via Louder). “I met him maybe three or four times as a kid, but he was, you know, a friend of the family. It would have been nice to have been in a room with him at some point before he died when I was 13. It would have been nice to share that I knew that he was my pop, but it didn’t happen.”

The songwriter reveals that around 10 years ago a contact passed him some photos of his father and, later, a disc of vocal recordings made by him.

“I carried that disc around for two, three months in my suitcase, not ready to hear it. Finally, I got the guts, and after a couple bottles of wine played it one night in Argentina. And he was good. It was incredible – like he left a message for me.”

The recordings have since been reworked by Vedder and Watt for inclusion on Earthling, alongside the big name guest talent.

“I thought of the record like a setlist – by the end, that’s when you start bringing out special guests,” continues Vedder. “We had Stevie and Elton, Ringo was an incredible addition… and then my pop gets to be on a record with those guys, which is not too shabby.”

Those names come in addition to a previous guest spot by Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and the already formidable talent of Vedder’s touring band, The Earthlings, which features Andrew Watt, alongside Josh Klinghoffer, Chris Chaney and Chad Smith.

As of today, Vedder has also released a new cut from the album, Brother The Cloud, which follows previous singles The Long Way and The Haves. The song has something of early Pearl Jam DNA – with a funky soul-style breakdown – and details the loss of a close friend. You can check out the new song above, and see the full track list for Earthling below.

Eddie Vedder – Earthling:

Invincible Long Way Power of Right’ Brother The Cloud Fallout Today The Dark The Haves Good and Evil Rose of Jericho Try Picture Mrs. Mills On My Way

