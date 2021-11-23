Ringo Starr's new MasterClass course features jams with Steve Lukather and Joe Walsh

Steve Lukather, Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr and Nathan East perform live at MasterClass – but you'll need to sign up to watch it.

Ringo Starr has become the latest music artist to join online learning platform MasterClass.

Teaching Drumming and Creative Collaboration, the Beatles legend's new 10-part course takes students through a host of lessons detailing the essentials of a drum kit, playing in bands, how to approach songwriting, how to connect with an audience and more.

The course – which clocks in at almost two hours in total – will offer fans “unprecedented insight and access into Ringo's life and career”, adding that “members will leave this class inspired to explore creative collaboration and equipped to start their drumming journey and forge a personal relationship with music.”

But perhaps most intriguingly, the course rounds off with an all-star jam session featuring Toto's Steve Lukather and Eagles' Joe Walsh, two former members of Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band. The jam also features keyboardist Jim Cox, bass guitar legend Nathan East, and drummers Gregg Bissonette and Jim Keltner.

“Ringo is an international icon,” says David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “As a member of the bestselling band of all time, he candidly shares a behind-the-scenes look into the trajectory of his life as a musician, teaching members how to forge a personal relationship with music and instrumentation.”

“If I can give any piece of advice, it’s to love what you’re doing,” adds Starr. “In my class, I will not only teach members how to get started with drums but share how to bring creativity into anything they are passionate about and inspire them to work at something they love.”

The Beatles drummer is just the latest music artist to add his name to MasterClass's increasingly large portfolio of teachers. Earlier this month, thrash legends Metallica partnered with the platform to teach being in a band.