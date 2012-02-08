Ringo Starr's All Starr Band to Include Todd Rundgren and Steve Lukather

Ringo Starr has announced a 2012 All Starr Band summer tour, and he's named the band's new lineup.

This time around, the band will include Starr, Todd Rundgren, Gregg Rolie (Santana), Steve Lukather (Toto), Richard Page (Mr. Mister), sax player Mark Rivera and drummer Gregg Bissonette.

The tour kicks off June 14 in Niagara Falls and runs through July 21 in Los Angeles. More dates will be added as they are confirmed.

Starr has been hosting All Starr Band tours since 1989, and the band has seen numerous lineup changes. Among the latest crew, only Rundgren and Page have participated in previous tours.

While All Starr Band tours are usually fun blasts from the past, it is likely Starr will include songs from his new album, Ringo 2012, in the set list. The album, which was released January 31, includes new recordings of two Starr compositions from the 1970s -- "Step Lightly" and "Wings."

ALL STARR BAND 2012 TOUR DATES: