Ringo Starr's All Starr Band to Include Todd Rundgren and Steve Lukather

Ringo Starr has announced a 2012 All Starr Band summer tour, and he's named the band's new lineup.
This time around, the band will include Starr, Todd Rundgren, Gregg Rolie (Santana), Steve Lukather (Toto), Richard Page (Mr. Mister), sax player Mark Rivera and drummer Gregg Bissonette.
The tour kicks off June 14 in Niagara Falls and runs through July 21 in Los Angeles. More dates will be added as they are confirmed.
Starr has been hosting All Starr Band tours since 1989, and the band has seen numerous lineup changes. Among the latest crew, only Rundgren and Page have participated in previous tours.
While All Starr Band tours are usually fun blasts from the past, it is likely Starr will include songs from his new album, Ringo 2012, in the set list. The album, which was released January 31, includes new recordings of two Starr compositions from the 1970s -- "Step Lightly" and "Wings."
ALL STARR BAND 2012 TOUR DATES:
- June 14, 15 – Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ON
- June 16 – Bethel Woods PAC, Bethel, NY
- June 17 – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT
- June 19 – Bank of America Pavilion, Boston, MA
- June 22 – Jones Beach Ampitheater, Wantagh, NY
- June 23 – Ceasar’s, Atlantic City, NJ
- June 24 – Meyerhoff, Baltimore, MD
- June 26 – State Theater, Easton, PA
- June 27 – Mayo Center, Morristown, NJ
- June 29 – St Augustine Theater, St. Augustine, FL
- June 30 – Seminole Hard Rock Arena, Hollywood, FL
- July 1 – Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL
- July 3 – Tuscaloosa Ampitheater, Tuscaloosa, Al
- July 4 – The Wharf, Orange Beach, Al
- July 6 – Fox Theater, Atlanta, GA
- July 7 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN
- July 8 – Horseshoe Casino, Hammond, IL
- July 11 – Usana Ampitheater, Salt Lake, UT
- July 13 – Northern Quest, Spokane, WA
- July 14 – St Michelle Winery, Seattle, WA
- July 15 – Edgefield, Portland, OR
- July 17 – Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA
- July 19 – Humphrey’s, San Diego, CA
- July 21 – The Greek, Los Angeles, CA