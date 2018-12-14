Rival Sons Share New Song, "Feral Roots"

Rival Sons have shared a new song, “Feral Roots,” the title track from the band’s upcoming album, due January 25 via Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records. You can check out the clip, with an official visualizer shot by Rival Sons’ vocalist Jay Buchanan and Steven Bradley in the woods of Franklin, Tennessee, above.

As previously reported, Feral Roots was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

The album is available for pre-order with exclusive pre-order bundles at www.rivalsons.com.

Check out the album art and track list for Feral Roots below.

Feral Roots track list:

01. Do Your Worst

02. Sugar on the Bone

03. Back in the Woods

04. Look Away

05. Feral Roots

06. Too Bad

07. Stood By Me

08. Imperial Joy

09. All Directions

10. End of Forever

11. Shooting Stars