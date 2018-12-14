Rival Sons Share New Song, "Feral Roots"

Rival Sons have shared a new song, “Feral Roots,” the title track from the band’s upcoming album, due January 25 via Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records. You can check out the clip, with an official visualizer shot by Rival Sons’ vocalist Jay Buchanan and Steven Bradley in the woods of Franklin, Tennessee, above.
As previously reported, Feral Roots was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
The album is available for pre-order with exclusive pre-order bundles at www.rivalsons.com.
Check out the album art and track list for Feral Roots below.
Feral Roots track list:
01. Do Your Worst
02. Sugar on the Bone
03. Back in the Woods
04. Look Away
05. Feral Roots
06. Too Bad
07. Stood By Me
08. Imperial Joy
09. All Directions
10. End of Forever
11. Shooting Stars