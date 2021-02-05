Rivers Cuomo is disappointed that Eddie Van Halen won’t get to hear Weezer's 'Van Weezer' album

Weezer’s “all guitars and shredding” album, Van Weezer, was scheduled for release in May 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the record, which Weezer dedicated to Eddie Van Halen, will come out in on May 7, 2021. But as singer and guitar player Rivers Cuomo noted in a new interview, this means that Van Halen, who passed away on October 6, 2020 at the age of 65, won’t hear it.

“Just from a self-centered perspective, we’re disappointed,” Cuomo told Apple Music’s The Strombo Show.

“It would have been cool if he could have heard the record. And I don’t know if it would have meant anything to him. But he could have seen his influence bearing fruit decades later and in this modern record of 2021.”

“I don’t know if it would have meant anything to him,” Cuomo reiterated. “But it would have been cool for us.”

Even as Weezer prepares for the release of Van Weezer, they have just issued another new record, OK Human. What’s more, Cuomo revealed in the same interview that they have four additional albums, set to correspond to the four seasons, in the works.