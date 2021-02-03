Weezer have four – yes, four – new albums in the works

Weezer released their latest album OK Human, just last month, and still have the long-awaited (and COVID-delayed) electric guitar shred-fest Van Weezer on tap.

Even so, frontman Rivers Cuomo says that the band has plans for four more albums in the works.

The quartet of records are set to correspond to the four seasons, with one album inspired by Elliott Smith.

According to Cuomo during an interview on Apple Music’s The Strombo Show, “The next idea is a four album set, where each album corresponds to one of the four seasons,” he said.

“And then each album has a very different vibe and lyrical theme,” Cuomo explained.

He went on to detail that the “winter” record will find the band conjuring the sound of ’90s singer-songwriters like Elliott Smith with “lots of loss and despair and kind of quiet.”

The “spring” album, meanwhile, will be “breezy island,” while “autumn” will reflect “dance-rock” artists like Franz Ferdinand.

In the meantime, Van Weezer is scheduled for release on May 7. As Cuomo explained of the inspiration behind the record last year, “We just noticed over the last few years there'd be these moments during the show where I'd accidentally bust out a few harmonics or a whammy bar dive or a little tapping just because I can't control myself.

“And we noticed like unlike in decades past, now the audience would go ballistic whenever they'd hear even a hint of that style. So I started doing it more and more. And soon I'm just like shredding through the whole show and we're like, ‘Jeez, we should make an album like this.’”