Rivolta releases elegant new Regata VII

Rivolta has unveiled its latest addition to its lineup of electric guitars designed by Dennis Fano, which seeks to combine modern and vintage sounds and aesthetics – the Regata VII.

Offering a fresh take on the classic semi-hollow guitar, the Regata VII sports a double-bound offset semi-hollow body constructed out of a pressed mahogany top and back, mahogany frame and weight-relieved mahogany center block.

The set mahogany neck is topped by a bound 12" radius ebony fretboard, which features 24 medium jumbo frets and aged pearloid block inlays. The vintage vibe of the inlays and binding is complemented by the 25" extended scale length, which – combined with the 24-fret count – is an unusual appointment for a vintage-inspired guitar.

Elsewhere, the Rivolta PAF-inspired "Brevetto" humbuckers offer a versatile tonal range. Said to be suitable for jazz, blues, rock, and beyond, the pickups are controlled by master volume and tone controls, as well as a three-way pickup selector.

Other appointments include a two-tier peghead, Kluson-style tuners, Nashville tune-o-matic steel saddle and stoptail bridge.

Image 1 of 4 Rivolta Regata VII in Rosso Red (Image credit: Rivolta) Image 2 of 4 Rivolta Regata VII in Acero Glow (Image credit: Rivolta) Image 3 of 4 Rivolta Regata VII in Camino Burst (Image credit: Rivolta) Image 4 of 4 Rivolta Regata VII in Toro Black (Image credit: Rivolta)

The Regata VII is is available now for $1,499 in four fine finishes – Rosso Red, Acer Glow, Camino Burst and Toro Black.

Head over to Rivolta for more info.