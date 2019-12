By now you should be familiar with Chicago-based guitarist Rob Scallon, the guy who covers Slayer and Cannibal Corpse songs with banjos and ukuleles.

Below, Scallon creates an original metal song with a guitar covered with a capo on the 14th fret, and it’s pretty impressive.

