Rob Zombie Announces Spring U.S. Tour Dates

Rob Zombie has released his latest batch of spring U.S. tour dates. Check them out below!

ROB ZOMBIE ON TOUR>

4/26/14 - Fort Myers, FL - Fort Rock

4/27/14 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

4/28/14 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

4/29/14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

5/1/14 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Theater

5/2/14 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

5/3/14 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion

5/4/14 - Richmond, VA - The National

5/5/14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

5/7/14 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

5/8/14 - Providence, RI - Lupo's Heartbreak Hotel

5/10/14 - Camden, NJ - Susquehanna Bank Center

Photo: Robb Fenn