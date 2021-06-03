David Lee Roth partners with John 5 for new country-charged single, Giddy-Up!

David Lee Roth has teamed up with John 5 for a brand-new country-style track, Giddy-Up!

Arriving as part of The Roth Project – a 17-chapter interactive online comic book created and narrated by the Van Halen frontman – the track features a bedrock of lush, energetic acoustic guitar, tastefully peppered with the occasional slide guitar flourish. Listen to it below:

Aside from the comic's score – which is also written by Roth – the track follows four previously released tracks from the project: Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill – which pays tribute to late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen – Alligator Pants, Lo-Rez Sunset and Manda Bala.

In addition to ex-David Lee Roth member John 5 on guitar, all five tracks from the project feature Gregg Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards, and Luis Conte on percussion.

Bissonette, of course, played with Roth between 1985 and 1992, appearing on studio albums Eat 'Em and Smile, Skyscraper and A Little Ain't Enough, while Tuggle has worked with the singer on and off for decades.

The Roth Project enables readers to skip between chapters, zoom in and out of images and listen in 5.1 surround sound or stereo. To read the full graphic novel, head to The Roth Project.