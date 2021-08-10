Robben Ford shares atmospheric new single, A Dragon's Tail

Robben Ford’s hotly anticipated studio album Pure is only weeks away, and the blues guitar master has further teased what’s in store for fans by sharing the record’s latest single, A Dragon’s Tail.

There’s a smorgasbord of guitar tones to marvel at in the almost-five-minute masterclass, from the intro’s panned acoustic guitar hook, which is paired with a cavernous, reverb-drenched electric guitar line that fleshes out the mix, to the snappy, single-coil-sounding six-string twangs of the track’s first solo effort.

As the song ticks along, courtesy of some elegant arpeggiated open-string motifs and chime-y bass guitar harmonics, Ford ups the ante, triggering his overdrive pedal for a slew of supercharged solos that serve as a technical tour de force of his eclectic arsenal.

Of the track, Ford commented, “A strong guitar and bassline and a singing melody set up a long, blazing guitar solo. This thing rocks!”

A Dragon’s Tail is the latest single to be shared from Ford’s upcoming studio album, following the release of Balafon, White Rock Beer… 8 Cents, and Go.

Pure, which is described as a demonstration of the blues master’s music vocabulary, is set to be his first instrumental since 1997’s Tiger Walk, with Ford labeling the effort “unlike any recording I’ve ever done”.

“I feel that Pure is perhaps the most complete representation of my musical vision,” he continued. “Previous recordings have been products of a period of development that lead to the music presented here. It’s been very satisfying to have shaped my compositions so thoroughly and to deliver something so completely my own.”

The record will see Ford line up alongside the likes of drummers Nate Smith, Toss Panos and Shannon Forest when it is released on August 27.

Pure is available to preorder now.

Aside from recording the album, Ford has recently been busying himself with an all-new custom-made PRS guitar, potentially an upcoming signature model, which he recently teased on social media.