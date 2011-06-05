Robert Plant Nominated for Three Americana Music Association Awards

Former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and Band of Joy have been nominated for three Americana Music Association awards: Duo/Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Winners will be announced tat the Americana Music Festival and Conference Oct. 12-15 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Plant and Band of Joy are back in the U.S. to kick off an 11-date North American tour that begins in San Diego on Wednesday, June 8, and ends at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 25.

Nearly one year into playing together, Band of Joy has found that sweet spot where composition and improvisation meld to create a firey brand of jubilant rock 'n' roll. Jim Fusilli of The Wall Street Journal said, "The concerts are an eclectic mix pulled together by the charm and force of Mr. Plant's personality, the wonder of his voice and his spirited band."

These new dates, which feature a stop at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, are the latest that have been confirmed in support of the two-time Grammy-nominated Band of Joy, which Rolling Stone in its four-star review called "sweet, elegant folk that still swings like Satan's barn door."

The touring band is the same that made the record: Patty Griffin, vocals; Darrell Scott, multi instrumentalist/vocals; Byron House, bass/vocals; Marco Giovino, drums and percussion/vocals, and co-producer Buddy Miller, guitar/vocals. The full itinerary is listed below:

JUNE

8: San Diego, CA, Copley Symphony Hall

9: Highland, CA, San Manuel Indian Bingo & Casino

12: Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

13: Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre

15: St. Louis, MO, Fabulous Fox Theatre

16: Highland Park, IL, Ravinia Festival

19: Telluride, CO, Telluride Bluegrass Festival

21: Winnipeg, Canada, Centennial Concert Hall

23: Ottawa, Canada, Ottawa Jazz Festival

24: Montreal, Canada, Wilfrid-Pelletier Theatre @ Place des Arts

25: Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Photo: JEM Media