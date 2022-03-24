Robin Trower releases blistering new track, The Razor’s Edge

Robin Trower has released a new single, The Razor’s Edge – the second song to be taken from his latest studio album, No More Worlds To Conquer.

The song has a political undertone and is inspired by what the British blues ace sees as the empty words of the political class. He also says the track features “some of my favorite guitar work I’ve played on a recording in a long time,” which is reason enough to listen, in our book.

“The Razor’s Edge and Cloud Across The Sun,” expands Trower. “Those are definitely about my dissatisfaction with the politicians of the day – pointing the finger at the ones that don’t keep their promises.”

The song repeats the the line that “It ain’t words that will make you, by your deeds you shall be known” and as you might expect from a guitarist of Trower’s ability, he doesn’t just let the words do the talking.

Compared to the relatively laid-back title track, No More World’s To Conquer, Trower’s playing on the The Razor’s Edge certainly has a sharper side to it. Laden in serrated crunch, it is quite literally full of pointed digs, albeit in fretted form.

The guitarist has said the forthcoming album is an “evolution”, telling fans, “I’m hoping that’s what is always happening with my music. There’s a huge step between Bridge Of Sighs [his landmark 1974 album] and now. It’s like anything. The more you work on it, in theory, the better you should be at it. And I definitely feel like this album is one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

No More Worlds to Conquer is out on April 29 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. To preorder the album, visit Trower's website.