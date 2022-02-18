Robin Trower announces new album, No More Worlds To Conquer, hear its slow-burning title track

Blues guitar maestro Robin Trower has announced a new studio album, No More Worlds To Conquer.

Set for an April 29 release via Provogue/Mascot Label Group, the album is Trower's first solo effort since 2019's Coming Closer to the Day, and features him on electric guitar and bass guitar, Chris Taggart on drums, and Richard Watts on vocals.

“Chris Taggart is on drums – he’s a wonderful drummer, and he’s done the last three or four albums," Trower explained in a statement. "And I started to realize, after I’d tried to sing these songs myself, that I wasn’t vocally up to it. Richard Watts has done a great job on vocals. He’s got a fantastic instrument – such a soulful singer – and he’s willing to get it exactly how I’m hearing it in my head.

"The other great thing about having Richard is that there’s quite a few songs on this album that I wouldn’t be able to play and sing live at the same time.”

You can check out No More Worlds To Conquer's magnificently slow-burning lead single and title track below.

Simply put, the song is everything you'd come to a Robin Trower song for – some of the best Stratocaster tones on Earth, and a wailing, wah-touched solo that'll stop you in your tracks.

“This album is an evolution," Trower concluded. "I’m hoping that’s what is always happening with my music. There’s a huge step between Bridge Of Sighs [his landmark 1974 album] and now. It’s like anything. The more you work on it, in theory, the better you should be at it. And I definitely feel like this album is one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

You can examine the cover art and tracklist of No More Worlds to Conquer below. To preorder the album, visit Trower's website.

(Image credit: Provogue/Mascot Label Group)

Robin Trower – No More Worlds to Conquer:

1. Ball of Fire

2. No More Worlds to Conquer

3. Deadly Kiss

4. Birdsong

5. Losing You

6. Waiting for the Rain to Fall

7. Wither on the Vine

8. Cloud Across the Sun

9. Fire to Ashes

10. The Razor's Edge

11. I Will Always Be Your Shelter