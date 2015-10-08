Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Deep Purple, Yes, Nine Inch Nails and Steve Miller Lead Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominations for its Class of 2016.

The list includes Chicago, Cheap Trick, Deep Purple, the Cars, Nine Inch Nails, Los Lobos, Steve Miller, the Smiths and Yes.

Other hopefuls include Janet Jackson, N.W.A, Chaka Khan, Chic, the J.B.'s and the Spinners. The top vote-getters will be announced in December, and they'll be inducted in April 2016 in New York.

Once again, the public will have the opportunity to vote alongside the more than 800 artists, historians and music industry insiders of the Rock Hall voting body. Through December 9, fans can vote at RockHall.com.

The top five acts will comprise a "fan's ballot" that will count as one of the ballots that determine the class of 2016.

In order to be eligible for this year's ballot, artists or bands need to have released their first single or album in 1990 or earlier. Some of the nominees have appeared on previous ballots, but this is the first appearance for Chicago, Cheap Trick, the Cars, Chaka Khan, The J.B.'s, Janet Jackson, Los Lobos and Steve Miller. This marks the third time Deep Purple and the Spinners have been on the ballot.

The Class of 2015 included Green Day, Lou Reed, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble and Ringo Starr as a solo artist.