RockBoard Introduces Power Ace Voltage Doubler and Current Doubler Adapter Cables

RockBoard has introduced the Power Ace Voltage Doubler and Current Doubler adapter cables, each featuring super compact, high quality plugs and sockets. The Y cables are exclusively tailored for bridging outputs on isolated power supplies, such as the soon-to-be-released ISO Power Block V10.

Both adapter cables can be inserted with their black plugs into two isolated outputs of a power supply, while an optional RockBoard Flat Patch cable is used to connect the blue or white jack to the pedal, which is to be supplied with either more voltage (Voltage Doubler, blue) or higher current (Current Doubler, white).

With the RockBoard Power Ace Voltage Doubler Y cable, two isolated 9V outputs of a power supply can be bridged to one 18V output. This can be used for pedals with higher voltage for more headroom or for pedals that can only be operated with higher voltages such as 18V. Available in July.

The RockBoard Current Doubler allows for two isolated current outputs of the same voltage to be bridged to combine their current output (mA) for current hungry pedals. For example, the RockBoard® Power Ace Current Doubler Y cable can be used to combine two 9V 150 mA current outputs into one 9V 300 mA output. Available in July.

Power Ace Voltage Doubler Features:

• 2 x straight 2.1 x 5.5 mm barrel plugs (black) wired in parallel to 1 x 2.1 x 5.5 mm barrel socket (blue)

• Cable length between plug & socket 20 cm / 7 7/8”

• Plug dimensions (L x W x H) 20.5 x 11 x 8.5 mm / 13/16” x 7/16” x 5/16”

Current Doubler Features:

• 2 x straight 2.1 x 5.5 mm barrel plugs (black) wired in parallel to 1 x 2.1 x 5.5 mm barrel socket (white)

• Cable length between plug & socket 20 cm / 7 7/8"

• Plug dimensions (L x W x H) 20.5 x 11 x 8.5 mm / 13/16" x 7/16" x 5/16

For more information about RockBoard, head over to rockboard.de.