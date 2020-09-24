RockBoard's MOD 7 adds a USB audio interface to your pedalboard

RockBoard has unveiled the MOD 7 - an all-in-one USB audio interface patchbay for pedalboards. Requiring no special driver or software requirements, it acts as a central access point for your effects setup.

Amongst its plethora of features lies the ability to connect an effects setup to a PC or mac, allowing for further digital processing using DAW plugins. In addition, users can send their processed signals back through the MOD 7's balanced DI output before sending it to the front-of-house mixer if playing live, for example.

(Image credit: RockBoard)

It also features an integrated active DI box, as well as a bypass function for use without a DAW and/or USB connection. The unit's bypass and mute functions are footswitchable - though a footswitch does not come included.

The unit also features a detachable front plate for mounting on top of or underneath pedalboards.

Technical specs include supported sampling rates of 44.1kHz and 48kHz, a signal to noise ratio of 89dB and a frequency range between 50Hz and 20kHz.

The MOD 7 is available to preorder now for €99, with availability in mid-November. For more information, head to RockBoard.