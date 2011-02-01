Rockstar Mayhem Festival Announces 2011 Lineup

Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival announces the 2011 line-up with Disturbed, Godsmack and Megadeth, joined by Machine Head, In Flames, Trivium, and many more of today’s most electrifying artists. The tour will make a 26 date trek across the country beginning on July 9th at the San Manuel Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California. Tune in to www.rockstarmayhemfest.com, and www.livenation.com for up-to-date ticketing information.

This summer’s mainstage artists, Disturbed, Godsmack, and Megadeth, will be joined by a ferocious mix of the best hard rock and metal artists of today. For the first time in festival history, through their success, In Flames, Machine Head and Trivium have grown through the ranks to now perform on the mainstage in rotating slots throughout the tour.

The Mayhem is thrilled to see the return of festival veterans Disturbed, Machine Head, Trivium, and Suicide Silence.

The Jagermeister stage will feature Unearth, Kingdom of Sorrow, Red Fang, and the winners of Jagermeister Battle of the Bands. The Extreme Stage will spotlight Suicide Silence, All Shall Perish and Straight Line Stitch.

The 4th annual Mayhem Fest will also feature Rockstar Metal Mulisha Jump Team, the World’s Greatest Freestyle Motocross team.

“Strap yourself in and hold on tight, cuz this ride goes reeeeeal fassst this summer,” exclaims Godsmack vocalist Sully Erna. “Godsmack/Disturbed, Mayhem Festival!! Can't Fu@?kin' wait!!!”

Mainstage guitarist Dan Donnegan of Disturbed adds, “Disturbed is looking forward to being part of the biggest summer tour in the U.S. this year. It's been years since we shared the stage with Godsmack and we've been wanting to team up with them and join forces for a longtime. Megadeth has been a big inspiration to us and we are looking forward to the other bands rounding out what seems to be a solid bill.”

ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK MAYHEM FESTIVAL TOUR DATES:

7/9 - San Manuel Amphitheater - San Bernardino, CA (Los Angeles, CA)

7/10 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA (San Francisco, CA)

7/12 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA (Seattle, WA)

7/13 - Idaho Center Amphitheater - Nampa, ID (Boise, ID)

7/15 - Desert Sky Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

7/16 - Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents The Pavilion - Albuquerque, NM

7/17 - Comfort Dental Amphitheater - Englewood, CO (Denver, CO)

7/19 - Verizon Wireless Amphitheater - Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis, MO)

7/20 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

7/22 - Comcast Center - Mansfield, MA (Boston, MA)

7/23 - Parc Jean-Drapeau - (Heavy MTL) - Montreal, QC /www.heavymtl.com

7/24 - Comcast Theater - Hartford, CT

7/27 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

7/29 - First Niagara Pavilion - Burgettstown, PA (Pittsburgh, PA)

7/30 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA (Washington DC)

7/31 - Susquehanna Bank Center - Camden, NJ

8/2 - Virginia Beach Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA

8/3 - Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

8/5 - First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL (Chicago IL)

8/6 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI (Detroit, MI)

8/7 - Verizon Wireless Music Center - Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis, IN)

8/9 - Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK

8/10 – Gexa Energy Pavilion - Dallas, TX

8/12 - Aaron's Amphitheatre at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA

8/13 - 1-800-ASK-GARY Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

8/14 - Cruzan Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL