Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce 2012 Tour Dates with Backing Band C.U.B.A.

Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced a run of North American tour dates coming up in April/March in support of their new album, Area 52.

They will be joined on the trek by the band C.U.B.A., marking the first time Rodrigo y Gabriela have performed with a backing band. The new album features a selection of tracks from the duo's back catalog performed with a full Cuban orchestra, along with special guests.

Area 52 will be released on January 24 via ATO Records.

Rodrigo y Gabriela 2012 Tour Dates

  • APRIL
  • 03 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
  • 04 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
  • 05 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theatre
  • 07 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium
  • 10 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center
  • 12 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
  • 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
  • 14 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
  • 16 - Toronto, CA - Massey Hall
  • 20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
  • 21 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theatre
  • 23 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
  • 25 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
  • 26 - Charlottesville, VA - Charlottesville Pavilion
  • 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

MAY
01 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore
04 - New Orleans, LA - Jazz Fest
05 - Austin, TX - Stubb's