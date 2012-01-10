Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce 2012 Tour Dates with Backing Band C.U.B.A.

Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced a run of North American tour dates coming up in April/March in support of their new album, Area 52.

They will be joined on the trek by the band C.U.B.A., marking the first time Rodrigo y Gabriela have performed with a backing band. The new album features a selection of tracks from the duo's back catalog performed with a full Cuban orchestra, along with special guests.

Area 52 will be released on January 24 via ATO Records.

Rodrigo y Gabriela 2012 Tour Dates

APRIL

03 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

04 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theatre

07 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center

12 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

13 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

14 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

16 - Toronto, CA - Massey Hall

20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

21 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theatre

23 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

25 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

26 - Charlottesville, VA - Charlottesville Pavilion

28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

MAY

01 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore

04 - New Orleans, LA - Jazz Fest

05 - Austin, TX - Stubb's