Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce 2012 Tour Dates with Backing Band C.U.B.A.

Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced a run of North American tour dates coming up in April/March in support of their new album, Area 52.
They will be joined on the trek by the band C.U.B.A., marking the first time Rodrigo y Gabriela have performed with a backing band. The new album features a selection of tracks from the duo's back catalog performed with a full Cuban orchestra, along with special guests.
Area 52 will be released on January 24 via ATO Records.
Rodrigo y Gabriela 2012 Tour Dates
- APRIL
- 03 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
- 04 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- 05 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theatre
- 07 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium
- 10 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center
- 12 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
- 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
- 14 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
- 16 - Toronto, CA - Massey Hall
- 20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
- 21 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theatre
- 23 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
- 25 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
- 26 - Charlottesville, VA - Charlottesville Pavilion
- 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
MAY
01 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore
04 - New Orleans, LA - Jazz Fest
05 - Austin, TX - Stubb's