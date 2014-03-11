Roland Announces CUBE Street EX Battery-Powered Stereo Guitar Amp

Roland has announced the CUBE Street EX, a battery-powered stereo amplifier.

From the company:

Building on the success of the original CUBE Street, the new CUBE Street EX infuses the popular mobile amp with a huge performance upgrade that delivers more projection, more channels, and more versatility.

Compact and easy to carry, the CUBE Street EX projects musical performances with ease. Featuring 50 watts of stereo power, two eight-inch woofers and two tweeters, onboard vocal and guitar effects, and up to 20 hours of operation on eight AA batteries, the CUBE Street EX delivers clean, punchy sound for street performances, small venues, stage monitoring, and other gigging situations.

Thanks to unique new power circuitry developed by Roland, mobile musicians can now enjoy clean headroom and audio reproduction with a level of quality that’s not possible with any other battery-powered amp. The CUBE Street EX’s output power is adjustable in three levels—Max (50 W), Normal (25 W), and Eco (10 W)—allowing users to conserve battery life when maximum power is not necessary. The amplifier can also be powered with the included AC adapter.

The CUBE Street EX has an onboard mixer with four independent channels, providing ample connectivity for any kind of performing setup. Mic/Instrument and Mic/Guitar channels feature XLR/TRS combo jacks to support microphones or devices with 1/4-inch outputs, and each channel has its own three-band EQ and reverb effect for discrete sound shaping.

The mono/stereo Line In channel is equipped with 1/4-inch jacks, while the Audio In channel provides a stereo 1/8-inch mini jack that also supports Roland’s i-CUBE LINK. A rear-panel Aux In jack can be used to connect an additional mono device if needed.

With the CUBE Street EX, guitarists can plug in and get pro sounds right away. COSM tones for electric guitar include Lead, Crunch, and Clean, plus an Acoustic Simulator for extra versatility. There’s also an AC preamp optimized for acoustic/electric guitar and a convenient built-in tuner. Chorus/delay and reverb effects are available as well, and these can be turned on/off with optional footswitches while performing.

Roland’s innovative i-CUBE LINK interface lets users incorporate an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch into their performances with the CUBE Street EX. Via the included cable, i-CUBE LINK provides two-way communication with popular music apps.

Roland’s free CUBE JAM app is an ideal partner, allowing performers to play along with music tracks and record the CUBE Street EX’s output right back into the app. CUBE JAM also includes a number of additional useful functions, including independent pitch/speed adjustment and Center Cancel for minus-one playing and karaoke.

For more information, visit RolandUS.com.