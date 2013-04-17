Rolling Stones Documentary, 'Crossfire Hurricane,' Coming to DVD/Blu-Ray May 21

The Rolling Stones will release their new documentary, Crossfire Hurricane, May 21 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

The film uses archive footage to tell the full story of the band's history, and includes new interviews with band members, who reflect on their time together. It will be available as a DVD/Blu-ray and download.

The film, which was directed by Brett Morgen, takes the viewer on the Stones’ journey from blues-obsessed teenagers in the early '60s to rock royalty, from the Marquee Club to Hyde Park, from Altamont to Exile, from club gigs to stadiums.

The film combines historical footage, much of it widely unseen, with contemporary commentaries by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood and former Stones Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor. Period interviews, extensive live performance material and news archives give the production a truly kinetic aura and no-holds-barred approach.

Bonus features on the DVD/Blu-ray include previously unreleased concert footage, including Live in Germany '65, NME Poll Winners concert footage from 1964 and 1965, a new interview with director Brett Morgen, The Sound and Music of Crossfire Hurricane, footage from The Arthur Haynes Show (1964) and the theatrical trailer.

Asked in a formative interview in the film what it is that sets them apart from other groups, Jagger says with quiet understatement: “A chemical reaction seems to have happened.” Richards added, “You can't really stop the Rolling Stones, you know when that sort of avalanche is facing you, you just get out of the way.”