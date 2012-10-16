The Rolling Stones Officially Announce 50th Anniversary Shows in New Jersey, London

The Rolling Stones have officially confirmed reports from back in August that the band will be playing four 50th anniversary shows later this year.

The band will make their live return with back to back shows in late November at London's O2 Arena before heading stateside for two dates at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center. Dates and ticketing info can be found at the band's official website. The American shows had initially been rumored to be taking place at Brookyn's new Barclays Arena.

The official press release for the announcement says fans can expect an "all new, custom-built set design with a stage based on the band's ubiquitous and celebrated tongue and lips logo, which will reach out into the crowd and become a truly must-see and -hear experience, with integral video screens and effects enhancing the sort of high-octane adventure for which the band's concerts have been famous for decades."

If you can't make it out to London or Newark, the final of the four announced shows will be streamed live on PPV. Interestingly, following the success of this year's Wrestlemania, the event will be distributed by WWE.

The Stones still have quite a bit of celebrating left for their 50th anniversary, with a career-spanning documentary, Crossfire Hurricane, set to debut on HBO on November 13, the same day as they release a brand-new greatest hits package, GRRR!, which will feature two new tracks recorded by the band in Paris earlier this year.

Listen to the band's new single, "Doom and Gloom" below.