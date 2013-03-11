The Rolling Stones to Play ‘Fewer Than 20’ North American Dates in 2013

Billboard.biz reports that the Rolling Stones will launch a North American arena tour during the first half of the year.

Although an official statement hasn't yet been released, it seems the band will play fewer than 20 dates in all. RollingStone.com reports that the shows will kick off May 2.

The shows will be promoted by Australian promoter Paul Dainty and Virgin Music, the team that presented the band’s 50th Anniversary shows in late 2012 in London, Brooklyn and Newark, New Jersey. Those five shows grossed $38,687,010 and sold 73,702 tickets.

Assuming the tour takes place, it would be the band's first full tour since their 2005-2007's A Bigger Bang jaunt.

The band is expected to release an official statement about the tour later this month.