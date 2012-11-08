The Rolling Stones Premiere Another New Song, "One More Shot"

Earlier this year, the Rolling Stones convened in Paris to record two new songs for an upcoming greatest-hits package titled GRRR!. With GRRR! on the way next week, the band have just premiered their second new cut of 2012. Listen to "One More Shot" below.

"One More Shot," which was produced by Don Was, kicks off with a classic Keith Richards riff, a la "Street Fighting Man."

You can listen to the band's other new song off GRRR!, "Doom and Gloom," right here.

The Rolling Stones will release a new career-spanning documentary, Crossfire Hurricane, which will air on HBO November 15.

The band also will be playing four 50th anniversary shows this year, with two dates scheduled for London this month and two in Newark, New Jersey, slated for December.

If you can't make it out to London or Newark, the final of the four announced shows will be streamed live on pay-per-view. Interestingly, following the success of this year's Wrestlemania, the event will be distributed by WWE.