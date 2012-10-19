The Rolling Stones Sell Out London O2 Arena Shows in Seven Minutes

Maybe The Rolling Stones should kick off their November 25 and 29 shows at London's O2 Arena with "All Sold Out," a track from Between the Buttons.

After all, there's no better way to describe what happened earlier today, when tickets for both events sold out in seven minutes, Rolling Stone reports.

Rabid fans started with the arena's least-expensive seats (around $152), devouring them in three minutes; the most expensive seats (around $601) were gone four minutes later.

The level of online traffic caused Ticketmaster to crash before the tickets had sold out. A holding page read, "We're experiencing high demand. You will be automatically directed to the page requested as soon as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience." Resale websites are already listing tickets for as much as $20,050.

If you're interested in attending the band's December 13 and 15 shows in Newark, New Jersey, be advised that presale starts noon EST Saturday (tomorrow, October 20), with a general on-sale following on October 26.