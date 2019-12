It's not every day an unreleased Rolling Stones song from 1978 gets released, so take this moment to scroll down, check out "No Spare Parts" and savor it.

"No Spare Parts" will appear on the upcoming reissue of the Stones' 1978 album, Some Girls. The song was re-discovered by producer Don Was, and will be included on the deluxe and super-deluxe versions of the album.

The reissued Some Girls is due out on November 21.