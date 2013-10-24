Ronnie Montrose Tribute Concert —Featuring Sammy Hagar and Joe Satriani —Coming to DVD in December

When Ronnie Montrose died March 3, 2012, friends and musicians wondered what they could do to pay homage to one of rock's most influential guitarists.

The result was a tribute concert that April, dubbed Concert for Ronnie Montrose: A Celebration of His Life In Music. Now the concert is coming to DVD on December 10.

Recorded in San Francisco at the Regency Ballroom and mixed in 5.1 surround sound, the DVD features performance by Montrose's past band members in Montrose (Sammy Hagar, Denny Carmassi, Bill Church with Joe Satriani), Gamma (Davey Pattison, Denny Carmassi and Glenn Letsch with Marc Bonilla), performing both groups' songs.

Montrose's colleagues and people he mentored and produced during his 40-year career are featured, including Neal Schon (Journey), Ricky Phillips (Styx), Steve Smith (ex-Journey), Ed Roth, Jimmy Paxson (Stevie Nicks), Jeff Watson (ex-Night Ranger), Tesla, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer (Kiss), Eric Martin (Mr. Big), and more.

The DVD will also include interviews, bonus features, a photo gallery, and an additional set of Montrose's hits by an all-star band featuring Chuck Terpo, Mario Cipollina, Tal Morris, Dave Meniketti and the members of Y&T. This was recorded and filmed at Bob Weir's TRI Studios.

For more information, visit ronniemontrose.com.

DVD Track Listing

01. Overture

02. Open Fire

03. Town Without Pity

04. I Don't Want It

05. Little Suzi

06. One Thing On My Mind

07. Free Ride

08. Frankenstein

09. Thunder And Lightning

10. Razor King

11. No Tears

12. Ready For Action

13. Fight To The Finish

14. Voyager

15. Lighthouse

16. One And A Half

17. Good Rockin' Tonight

18. Rock The Nation

19. Make It Last

20. Bad Motor Scooter

21. Rock Candy

22. Space Station No. 5

23. Connection

BONUS SONGS:

01. Good Rockin' Tonight

02. Rock Candy

03. Oh No You Don't

04. Paper Money

05. Wild Night