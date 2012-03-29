Ronnie Montrose Tribute Concert to Feature Reunited Montrose with Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani

The Bay Area music community is coming together to produce a tribute concert for one of its own, San Francisco guitarist Ronnie Montrose, who died March 3 from complications of prostate cancer.

The event -- Concert for Ronnie Montrose: A Celebration of His Life In Music -- will take place April 27 at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. March 30. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ronnie Montrose Fund for San Francisco Bay Area Musicians through SweetRelief.org.

The concert will feature the original Montrose lineup -- Sammy Hagar (vocals), Bill Church (bass) and Denny Carmassi (drums) -- with Joe Satriani filling in for Montrose. The band will perform the Montrose album from 1973. The original lineup of another Montrose band, Gamma (Davey Pattison, vocals; Glenn Letsch, bass; Denny Carmassi, drums), will perform with Marc Bonilla on guitar.

The event also will feature an all-star band consisting of Neal Schon of Journey, Steve Smith of Journey, members of Tesla, Eric Martin of Mr. Big, Rickie Philips of Styx, Eric Singer of Kiss, Tommy Thayer of Kiss and Jimmy DeGrasso of Y&T and Alice Cooper.

"One of my top priorities this year was a Montrose reunion," Hagar said in a press release. "Ronnie and I planned to do it in Cabo in October. I am so sad it won't happen, but on April 27, Joe Satriani, Denny Carmassi, Bill Church and I are going to play the hell out of some Montrose!"

For ticket info, visit axs.com and goldenvoice.com.