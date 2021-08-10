Trending

Hear Ronnie Wood, Mick Taylor, Paul Weller and more pay tribute to blues pioneer Jimmy Reed with two rollicking covers

The covers are taken from Wood's upcoming live Reed tribute album, Mr. Luck

Back in 2013, Ronnie Wood gathered some famous friends – including the likes of Paul Weller, Bobby Womack and Wood's predecessor in the Rolling Stones' second guitar slot, Mick Taylor – together for a live tribute to blues guitar pioneer Jimmy Reed at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Wood recently announced that, as the second album in a planned trilogy of live LPs celebrating Wood's musical influences – following 2019's tribute to Chuck Berry, Mad Lad – he'd release a recording of the concert as Mr. Luck – A Tribute To Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

We've heard some spirited selections from the album already, and now, we've been treated to two more rollicking covers from that fateful night, Shame Shame Shame and Roll and Rhumba.

The Ronnie Wood Band's version of Shame, Shame, Shame (a staple of early Stones setlists) features Weller on vocals, while their explosive interpretation of the instrumental Roll and Rhumba features Taylor's sweetly stinging lead electric guitar work.

Other covers on the album – which is set for a September 17 release via BMG – include versions of Reed classics like Baby What You Want Me to Do, Let's Get Together and Bright Lights Big City.

“Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day,” Wood said in a statement. “It is my honor to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

You can check out Mr. Luck's cover art and track list below. To preorder the album, head on over to Wood's website.

The Ronnie Wood Band – Mr. Luck - A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall:

  1. Essence
  2. Good Lover
  3. Mr. Luck
  4. Let’s Get Together
  5. Ain’t That Loving You Baby
  6. Honest I Do
  7. High & Lonesome
  8. Baby What You Want Me To Do
  9. Roll and Rhumba
  10. You Don’t Have To Go
  11. Shame Shame Shame
  12. I’m That Man Down There
  13. Got No Where To Go
  14. Big Boss Man
  15. I Ain’t Got You
  16. I’m Going Upside Your Head
  17. Bright Lights Big City
  18. Ghost of a Man
