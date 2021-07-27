Trending

Ronnie Wood recruits Mick Taylor, Bobby Womack, Paul Weller and more for live tribute album to blues great Jimmy Reed

Mr Luck is the second in a trilogy of live albums dedicated to the Rolling Stones guitarist's musical influences

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is set to pay tribute to blues legend Jimmy Reed on a forthcoming live album.

Mr Luck – A Tribute To Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall was recorded at the iconic London music venue on November 1, 2013, and features a variety of guests, including former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor – who was replaced by Wood in 1974 – as well as Mick Hucknall, Bobby Womack and Paul Weller.

The album is set to feature 18 tracks covered from Reed's sprawling catalogue, including Good Lover, Let's Get Together and Baby What You Want Me to Do.

“Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day,” Wood explains. “It is my honor to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

The new live album is the second in a trilogy which sees Ronnie Wood pay homage to his influences. The first – Mad Lad, released in 2019 – saw the guitarist celebrate the music of rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry.

Mr Luck is available now for preorder from Ronnie Wood's website. Check out the album's tracklisting below.

  1. Essence
  2. Good Lover
  3. Mr. Luck
  4. Let’s Get Together
  5. Ain’t That Loving You Baby
  6. Honest I Do
  7. High & Lonesome
  8. Baby What You Want Me To Do
  9. Roll and Rhumba
  10. You Don’t Have To Go
  11. Shame Shame Shame
  12. I’m That Man Down There
  13. Got No Where To Go
  14. Big Boss Man
  15. I Ain’t Got You
  16. I’m Going Upside Your Head
  17. Bright Lights Big City
  18. Ghost of a Man

