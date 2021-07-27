Ronnie Wood recruits Mick Taylor, Bobby Womack, Paul Weller and more for live tribute album to blues great Jimmy Reed

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is set to pay tribute to blues legend Jimmy Reed on a forthcoming live album.

Mr Luck – A Tribute To Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall was recorded at the iconic London music venue on November 1, 2013, and features a variety of guests, including former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor – who was replaced by Wood in 1974 – as well as Mick Hucknall, Bobby Womack and Paul Weller.

The album is set to feature 18 tracks covered from Reed's sprawling catalogue, including Good Lover, Let's Get Together and Baby What You Want Me to Do.

“Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day,” Wood explains. “It is my honor to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

The new live album is the second in a trilogy which sees Ronnie Wood pay homage to his influences. The first – Mad Lad, released in 2019 – saw the guitarist celebrate the music of rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry.

Mr Luck is available now for preorder from Ronnie Wood's website. Check out the album's tracklisting below.

Essence Good Lover Mr. Luck Let’s Get Together Ain’t That Loving You Baby Honest I Do High & Lonesome Baby What You Want Me To Do Roll and Rhumba You Don’t Have To Go Shame Shame Shame I’m That Man Down There Got No Where To Go Big Boss Man I Ain’t Got You I’m Going Upside Your Head Bright Lights Big City Ghost of a Man