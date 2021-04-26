Ronnie Wood reveals he’s been given the all-clear after battling cancer for a second time

Ronnie Wood has confirmed he’s been given the all-clear after recently being diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

The Rolling Stones guitarist revealed the news to The Sun, saying that, four years on from his first fight with lung cancer, he had battled small-cell carcinoma in secret during the coronavirus lockdown.

Small-cell carcinoma is a type of cancer commonly found in the lungs, though can also affect the prostate, pancreas, bladder or lymph nodes areas.

While in conversation with the British newspaper, Wood said, “I’ve had cancer two different ways now. I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown… I came through with the all clear.”

The 73-year-old rock ‘n’ roll legend, who has been producing pieces of visual art over the past few years, also said that working on his paintings with his wife and their four-year-old twin daughters helped him throughout his recovery.

“I’m going through a lot of problems now, but throughout my recovery, you have to let it go,” he continued. “And when you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing… what will be will be, it’s nothing to do with me.

“All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power.”

Wood's recent fight with small-cell carcinoma was his second battle with cancer, having been discovered to have lung cancer during a routine health check in 2017. Despite refusing chemotherapy, Wood made a full recovery in 2018 after a successful five-hour long operation.