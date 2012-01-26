Rory Gallagher: First Six Solo Albums Remastered, Reissued for 40th Anniversary

Sony Records has just announced plans to re-issue Rory Gallagher's first six solo albums in honor of the 40th anniversary of his self-titled debut album (which actually came out 41 years ago in 1971).

Rory Gallagher, Deuce, Live In Europe!, Blueprint, Tattoo and Irish Tour ’74 have been remastered for CD and vinyl editions, with CD/digital copies available now and the vinyl editions being made available on February 20.

"It's fantastic that 40 years since the original release of these albums the interest in Rory's music is still so strong and vibrant that we can celebrate the man's music by re-issuing his first six classic solo albums," said Rory's nephew, Daniel Gallagher, who oversaw the re-issues. "We've aimed to release them in the spirit of the original release by going back to the vinyl artwork and original 1/4" tapes so that they look and sound exactly as Rory intended. It's also great to see in a digital world that the demand for a physical copy of Rory's music means we can release these albums on vinyl for the first time in over 30 years.”

Irish Tour ’74 will also be available on DVD and Blu-Ray on April 11.