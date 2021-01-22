Royal Blood announce new album, share groovy new single, Typhoons

British modern rockers Royal Blood have unveiled the title track from their forthcoming third album, Typhoons.

You can check out the song, which is propelled by singer-bass guitar player Mike Kerr’s distorted low-end riffs and drummer Ben Thatcher’s taut beats, above.

Regarding the new album, the duo have said Typhoons marks a return to their roots, when they had made music influenced by Daft Punk, Justice and and Philippe Zdar of Cassius.

“We sort of stumbled on this sound, and it was immediately fun to play,” Kerr said. “That’s what sparked the creativity on the new album, the chasing of that feeling.”

He continued, “It’s weird, though - if you think back to Figure it Out [from their 2014 self-titled debut] it kind of contains the embryo of this album. We realized that we didn’t have to completely destroy what we’d created so far; we just had to shift it, change it. On paper, it’s a small reinvention. But when you hear it, it sounds so fresh.”

Earlier in 2020 Kerr spoke to Guitar World and explained why he decided to play bass rather than guitar. “I never thought about the guitar,” he said. “I thought the sound I got out of the bass was cool, and everybody plays guitar, so what’s new about that?"

He continued, "There’s less to discover on the guitar, less to explore. I didn’t think there were many bass players with a cool sound, so why not give it a go?”

Typhoons is out April 30 via Warner Bros., and is available to preorder now.