Royal Blood set to premiere new single Limbo during virtual performance at the 2021 Roblox Bloxy Awards

Royal Blood are set to perform virtually at this year’s Bloxy Awards – a ceremony that celebrates the passion, talent and creativity of the Roblox online gaming community.

The heavy-riffing British duo – composed of bass guitar extraordinaire Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher – will perform a three-song set during the show, and will treat those tuning in to a first-ever performance of their new single Limbo, taken from their eagerly anticipated album, Typhoons.

Limbo will be the duo’s second single from their upcoming outing, having previously released the album’s groovy title track.

In a statement, Kerr and Thatcher said, “We are thrilled to perform virtually in front of the Roblox community. This promises to be a real cosmic experience. Strap yourselves in – we look forward to seeing you there.”

Roblox is a human co-experience platform that connects users worldwide, attracting a daily engagement of more than 32 million people. The Bloxy Awards, which will take attendees on a journey through the "Roblox Metaverse", promises to be a cosmic, "out-of-this-world" experience.

The Bloxy Awards will be streamed on March 27 at 12pm PDT, and will replay every hour between March 27th and April 6th inside the Bloxy experience on Roblox. The show will then be uploaded to YouTube in full 10 days after it first airs.

For more info, head over to Roblox.