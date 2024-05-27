Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Bob Dylan are all fans of the rubber bridge guitar. I played one for a month to find out what the hype was about – and it wasn’t at all what I expected

By
published

It’s one of the biggest gear phenomenons of recent years, and now the $395 Orangewood Juniper has made the rubber bridge guitar more attainable than ever. What makes this plucky lo-fi creation so darn popular?

Orangewood Juniper
(Image credit: Future)

When you think of modern-day guitar gear innovators, Reuben Cox – the LA-based luthier who helped revolutionize the sound of indie music with his trademark rubber bridge mod – has to be part of the conversation.

Through his Old Style guitar store (and with the help of some notable artists championing his mods), Cox has been a key figure in pioneering and popularizing the rubber bridge guitar – a rather unassuming instrument that provides a very distinct tone.

Image 1 of 2
Orangewood Juniper
(Image credit: Orangewood)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.