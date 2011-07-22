Rush Announce 'Time Machine' DVD Pre-Order

Rush have announced that you can now pre-order their upcoming DVD release, Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland. Time Machine will be available on both standard DVD and Blu-Ray.

The show was filmed on April 15th at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, and was was filmed by Banger Films, the Toronto based film production company which has produced films like: Metal: A Headbangers' Journey, Iron Maiden: Flight 666 and the recent Rush documentary, Beyond The Lighted Stage.

You can check out a fan-filmed video of the band performing "Spirit of the Radio" at Quicken Loans Arena below.