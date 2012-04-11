Rush Unveil Artwork, Track Listing for New Album, 'Clockwork Angels'

Canadian prog-rock legends Rush have finally announced the details of their upcoming new album, Clockwork Angels. You can view the full track listing and cover art below.

Even more exciting, the band also posted a promo trailer for the album, which features 30 seconds or so of new Rush music. Scroll down to listen!

Remarkably, Clockwork Angels is the band's 20th studio album to date. In true Rush fashion, the album follows an intricate story arc, which centers on "a young man's quest across a lavish and colorful world of steampunk and alchemy as he attempts to follow his dreams."

The album is set to be turned into a novel by writer Kevin J. Anderson later this year; he will work closely with the band's lyricist, drummer Neil Peart.

Clockwork Angels is due out June 12 via Roadrunner Records. The album's first single, "Headlong Flight," will hit radio on April 19.

Clockwork Angels Track Listing: