Stop what you're going and get to Spin right now, because they're streaming the new Russian Circles album in its entirety. Click here to listen.

The band's new album, which is called Empros, by the way, is out next Tuesday, October 25, via Sargent House

You can expect a full review of Empros on GuitarWorld.com later this week, and a feature with Russian Circles guitarist Mike Sullivan next week. Now, go listen to the album.