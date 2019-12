Between his heavier-than-usual-but-still-not-all-that-heavy new album and recent acoustic Iron Maiden cover, Ryan Adams seems to be making a case for acceptance into the rock world.

The singer-songwriter recently added to his rock resume by recording an acoustic cover of Ratt's biggest hit, "Round and Round." You can stream the track below via NPR.

Ryan Adams released his latest album, Ashes & Fire, last year.