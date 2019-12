The Safety Fire recently debuted a new video for their track "Huge Hammers," which is set to appear on their upcoming album, Grind the Ocean. You can watch the video below.

You may remember that Safety Fire guitarists Dez and Jo sent over a handy video lesson and tabs for "Huge Hammers" in October of last year, and you can check that out here.

Grind the Ocean is due out February 28.