Samantha Fish announces virtual livestream Cigar Box Guitar Festival for 2021

Samantha Fish has announced the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival will go ahead as a virtual livestream event later this month.

Originally founded in 2016, the New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival was created to celebrate the music and cultural history of the cigar box guitars and other homemade string instruments. Last year, the festival teamed up with Samantha Fish to breathe new life into the event, delivering a display of high-quality cigar box guitar action.

The successful partnership is set to continue for this year’s edition, which will be streamed online via Mandolin.com on March 19 and 20.

Fish will be joined by a series of special guests, with leading CBG acts such as J. P. Soars, John Nickel, Steve Arvey and Cigar Box Serenaders all penciled in to play, along with European artists Superhomedown, Ghalia Volt and Dusk Brothers.

Other names on the lineup include Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Jonathon Long and Johnny Sansone.

Each evening will open with a montage of performances from notable CBG artists, with Fish taking to the stage with her friends at the Chickie Wah Wah in New Orleans to round the night off in style.

On the Friday, Fish will be joined by Jonathon Long, Johnny Sansone and Dusk Brothers, with Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Superdownhome and Cigar Box Serenaders set to play the Saturday.

Tickets are available now, with single-show and two-day livestream tickets costing $25 and $40, respectively.

Head over to the Samantha Fish Cigar Box Guitar Festival for more info and to buy tickets for the event.