Samantha Fish Premieres New "Bulletproof" Music Video

Today, we've teamed up with ace blues guitarist Samantha Fish to premiere her new "Bulletproof" music video.

"Bulletproof" is the lead track from Fish's new album, Kill Or Be Kind. Set for a September 20 release, Kill Or Be Kind was recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis, and produced by Scott Billington.

You can check out the "Bulletproof" video below.

“'Bulletproof' is about losing touch with yourself when you try to make everyone else happy," Fish told Guitar World. "It’s a little bit of an observation on society’s standards and the music industry—how people can criticize every little thing, and because you’re in show business you’re expected to be bulletproof as an individual.

"Vulnerability being taken as weakness, you put on a mask to steel yourself," she continued. "It’s a facade, but we all do it anyway.”

