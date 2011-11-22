Sammy Hagar on Van Halen: "I Would Love to See Them Make a Great Record"

Chickenfoot vocalist Sammy Hagar recently sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss, among other things, his old band, Van Halen, signing with Interscope Records for a new album. A few excerpts follow.

On Van Halen signing with Interscope: "I thought they signed to Sony. Hmmm . . . Interesting. I'll be the first guy waiting in line at the record store, if I could find one anymore. I'll be really curious. I think they owe the fans that. I would love to see them make a great record. They have some of the most loyal fans in rock, and they've been treated so, so bad these last 20 years. I'm a real fan friendly guy."

On Michael Anthony's departure from the band: "It didn't bother me when they threw me out. I'm a solo artist. I can start a new band. But Mike? He's the most loyal guy, and the best bass player in the world – and the best background singer on the planet. His vocal sound is as much a part of Van Halen as anyone's. When they threw him out, I just thought "WHY? This is so wrong. This is so damned wrong!" Then to go back to Dave, FINALLY – but they threw Mike out first. Once again, it's not a fan friendly band. Eddie could have played a solo album with Wolfie. He could have produced it and gone on tour and played theaters with him. He could have done so many different things. He did not have to make Wolfie the bass player in Van Halen."

On Van Halen making use of old demos for new songs: "I'd be curious to be a fly on that wall. I heard this record is old outtakes from the old days. I mean, stuff from before I even joined the band. I heard this five years ago though. Michael Anthony was curious if his background vocals would wind up on the album. I don't think it's a bad idea. It's kind of interesting. Bob Seger did it, and so did the Rolling Stones."

