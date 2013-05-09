Samson Golden Gods Backstage Interviews: Phil Anselmo, David Ellefson and Zakk Wylde

Samson, Xbox and Revolver were backstage May 2 at the 5th annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards to host all the artist interviews, which aired live exclusively on Xbox Smartglass. Now Samson and Revolver are releasing all the interviews for you to watch!

Here's the first of many clips from the 5th annual awards show. This video features our hosts David Ellefson and Zakk Wylde interviewing Philip Anselmo backstage at Club Nokia in Downtown Los Angeles after he performed with Anthrax and Rex Brown.

For more information on Samson, visit samsontech.com. To watch all the performances and awards from this special night, click here or go to www.GoldenGodsAwards.com.