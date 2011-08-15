Samson, Hartke, Zoom and Best Buy Music Gear Announce Metal Masters Clinic 2 in New York City

Samson, Hartke, Zoom and Best Buy Music Gear are pleased to announce a second installment of their “Metal Masters Clinic” series will be held on Monday, September 12, at the Best Buy Theater in New York City.

Having blown audiences away on the West Coast this past April, Charlie Benante and Frank Bello (Anthrax), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Mike Portnoy and now Kerry King (Slayer) are bringing an exclusive metal experience to the Big Apple.

“It’s always great working with Best Buy and all of these artists on an individual basis,” says Mark Menghi, Samson’s Director of Marketing. “So, we wanted to put all of them together to create a clinic experience on a scale that has never been done before.”

This clinic is free of charge and will begin at 5 p.m. Wristbands will be available on a first come, first served basis on the day of the clinic only, outside the Best Buy Theater, 1515 Broadway, West 44th Street. A minimum of 500 wristbands, with a limit of one per person, will be given out. All attending should get in line early for a chance to witness these masters of metal in action.

If you can't make it to the show, be sure to visit GuitarWorld.com or RevolverMag.com at 7:30 p.m. to catch a stream of the entire clinic.