Samurai Guitarist buys a pizza guitar gear history as he snaps up a rare promotional Pizza Hut pepperoni guitar

Ever owned an electric guitar that looks as good as it sounds? Or one that sports a graphic finish befitting of your tasty licks? Well, the Samurai Guitarist has added one such model to his collection, having recently purchased a promotional Pizza Hut pepperoni-themed axe on Reverb.com.

Replying to the guitar gear retailer’s initial Instagram post, online guitar wizard the Samurai Guitarist – aka Steve-san Onotera – wrote, “I bought it”, to which Reverb responded, “No one outpizzas the Samurai.”

What's more, he purchased the unique guitar for only $350 – that's the price of 24 hand-tossed Pepperoni Lover's Pizza from the fast-food chain.

A post shared by Reverb.com (@reverb) A photo posted by on

Listed by a private seller from Minnesota, the delicious-looking guitar was built by Pizza Hut as part of a promotional run, and features a surprisingly decent set of specs, including a poplar body, maple neck with satin finish and rosewood fretboard.

It also looks as though the guitar will sound as good as it tastes, sporting a pair of split-pole humbucking pickups which, if Reverb’s hashtags are anything to go by, could be a set of Seymour Duncans.

Despite their inexperience in the guitar market, Pizza Hut certainly did themselves proud, finishing the guitar with sealed tuners, black hardware, a tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece.

Unsurprisingly, the guitar didn’t get a factory run, and so Onotera now owns a big slice of guitar gear history – supposedly, only three Pizza Hut promo guitars currently exist, with little else known about the elusive model.

We’re looking forward to seeing how the pizza-themed piece of guitar gear copes with Onotera’s neo-soul sorcery in a future video. Or maybe the Samurai Guitarist will take it easy on the axe and play something more fitting – a nice cheesy power ballad, perhaps?

For more information, head over to Reverb.com.