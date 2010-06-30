Santana To Release New Studio Album

Santana will be releasing a brand new studio album on September 21st (album title TBD) featuring 13 all-time guitar-centric rock songs chosen by Carlos and Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer of Sony Music Entertainment. The album will also feature special guest vocalists on every track.

The as-yet-untitled album was co-produced by Carlos and Davis with tracks by Grammy-Award winning helmsmen Matt Serletic, who also produced Santana and Rob Thomas’ “Smooth” and two time Grammy-nominated producer Howard Benson (Daughtry, Creed, Chris Cornell).

Complete track listing to be announced soon.