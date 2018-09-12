Sarah Longfield Premieres "Cataclysm" Video

Sarah Longfield—one of the world's best seven and eight-string guitarists—has announced a new album, Disparity. GW readers can get an exclusive first look at the album through Longfield's new "Cataclysm" playthrough video, which you can check out above.
"This song is so fun for me to play," Longfield told Guitar World about the song. "There’s a pretty big Animals As Leaders influence, which makes sense as I wrote it the day after seeing one of their shows in Providence, RI. It’s a combo of the way my style has developed over the last few years yet still pays homage to my heavier roots. Hope you enjoy!"
"Cataclysm" is one of the highlights from Disparity, the first album Longfield has released since signing to Seasons of Mist earlier this year. The follow up to 2017's self-released Collapse // Expand, Disparity is set for a November 30 release. You can check out its cover art and tracklist below.
"I've been fortunate in my musical endeavors to see lots of beautiful places and experience many incredible, but also occasionally strange and dark things," Longfield explained to Guitar World. "The contrast has been truly inspiring and this album is documentation of that. Thus, there are many different moods throughout the record. I'm really excited about getting to perform such a varied record live!"
You can preorder Disparity right here, and check out Longfield's upcoming tour dates below.
For more on Sarah Longfield, follow along on Facebook.
Disparity tracklist:
1. Intro
2. Embracing the Solace
3. Departure
4. Cataclysm
5. Sun
6. Citrine
7.Miro
8. Stay Here
9. The Fall
Sarah Longfield 2018 tour dates:
* all dates with NE OBLIVISCARIS, WINTERSUN
Sep. 14 Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
Sep. 15 Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
Sep. 17 Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
Sep. 19 Dallas, TX @ GMB&G
Sep. 20 San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall
Sep. 22 Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
Sep. 23 Los Angeles, CA @ Mayan
Sep. 24 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Sep. 26 Seattle, WA @ Club Sur Rocks
Sep. 27 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater
Sep. 29 Calgary, AB @ Gateway
Sep. 30 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite
Oct. 2 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro
Oct. 3 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
Oct. 5 Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater
Oct. 6 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
Oct. 7 Detroit, MI @ Majestic
Oct. 9 Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Oct. 10 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
Oct. 12 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Oct. 13 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium/Rock & Shock
Oct. 14 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza