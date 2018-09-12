Sarah Longfield Premieres "Cataclysm" Video

Sarah Longfield—one of the world's best seven and eight-string guitarists—has announced a new album, Disparity. GW readers can get an exclusive first look at the album through Longfield's new "Cataclysm" playthrough video, which you can check out above.

"This song is so fun for me to play," Longfield told Guitar World about the song. "There’s a pretty big Animals As Leaders influence, which makes sense as I wrote it the day after seeing one of their shows in Providence, RI. It’s a combo of the way my style has developed over the last few years yet still pays homage to my heavier roots. Hope you enjoy!"

"Cataclysm" is one of the highlights from Disparity, the first album Longfield has released since signing to Seasons of Mist earlier this year . The follow up to 2017's self-released Collapse // Expand, Disparity is set for a November 30 release. You can check out its cover art and tracklist below.

"I've been fortunate in my musical endeavors to see lots of beautiful places and experience many incredible, but also occasionally strange and dark things," Longfield explained to Guitar World. "The contrast has been truly inspiring and this album is documentation of that. Thus, there are many different moods throughout the record. I'm really excited about getting to perform such a varied record live!"

You can preorder Disparity right here, and check out Longfield's upcoming tour dates below.

Disparity tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Embracing the Solace

3. Departure

4. Cataclysm

5. Sun

6. Citrine

7.Miro

8. Stay Here

9. The Fall

Sarah Longfield 2018 tour dates:

* all dates with NE OBLIVISCARIS, WINTERSUN

Sep. 14 Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

Sep. 15 Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

Sep. 17 Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

Sep. 19 Dallas, TX @ GMB&G

Sep. 20 San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall

Sep. 22 Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

Sep. 23 Los Angeles, CA @ Mayan

Sep. 24 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Sep. 26 Seattle, WA @ Club Sur Rocks

Sep. 27 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

Sep. 29 Calgary, AB @ Gateway

Sep. 30 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

Oct. 2 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro

Oct. 3 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

Oct. 5 Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

Oct. 6 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Oct. 7 Detroit, MI @ Majestic

Oct. 9 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Oct. 10 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Oct. 12 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 13 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium/Rock & Shock

Oct. 14 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza