Scale the Summit Announce New Album

Houston-based progressive-instrumentalists Scale the Summit have announced the title of their third album, The Collective,, due out on March 1 on Prosthetic Records. It's the follow-up to their 2009 critically acclaimed Prosthetic debut, Carving Desert Canyons. The album was recorded at Paint It Black Studios in Orlando, FL with producer Mark Lewis (Devildriver, All That Remains, The Black Dahlia Murder). The standard CD is available now for pre-order, as is a signed booklet version bundled with a high quality, limited edition, American Apparel shirt. Order it now at: http://ht.ly/3GM6T

