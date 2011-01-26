Scale the Summit Post Behind-the-Scenes Studio Footage

Texan progressive instrumentalists Scale the Summit have launched the first behind-the-scenes video documenting the studio sessions for their new album, "The Collective," due out on March 1 on Prosthetic Records. You can hear the first snippets of some brand new tracks here:

The track listing of "The Collective," is as follows:

1. Colossal

2. Whales

3. Emersion

4. The Levitated

5. Secret Earth

6. Gallows

7. Origin of Species

8. Alpenglow

9. Black Hills

10. Balkan

11. Drifting Figures

"The Collective" was recorded at Paint It Black Studios in Orlando, FL with producer Mark Lewis (Devildriver, All That Remains, The Black Dahlia Murder). The standard CD is available now for pre-order, as is a signed booklet version bundled with a high quality, limited edition, American Apparel shirt. Order it now at: http://ht.ly/3GM6T

SCALE THE SUMMIT will be on tour in March and April with Fair to Midland and Periphery. The dates are:

3/3 Houston, TX- Warehouse Live

3/4 Dallas, TX- Trees

3/5 Austin, TX- Emo's Inside

3/6 Lubbock, TX- Jake's Sports Café

3/8 Mesa, AZ- The Underground

3/9 Victorville, CA- VVEC

3/11 West Hollywood, CA- Whisky A Go-Go

3/12 Bakersfield, CA- Jerry's Pizza

3/13 Sacramento, CA- Ace Of Spades

3/15 Portland, OR- Hawthorne Theatre

3/16 Seattle, WA- Studio Seven

3/17 Spokane, WA- The A Club

3/18 Boise, ID- The Venue

3/20 Colorado Springs, CO- The Black Sheep

3/21 Denver, CO- Marquis Theatre

3/23 Cedar Falls, IA- The Wheelhouse

3/24 St. Paul, MN- Station 4

3/25 Flint, MI- The Machine Shop

3/26 Madison, WI- The Annex

3/28 Chicago, IL- Bottom Lounge

3/29 Toronto, ON- Mod Club

3/30 Pittsburgh, PA- Smiling Moose

4/1 Hartford, CT- Webster Underground

4/2 Worcester, MA-The Palladium

4/3 Philadelphia, PA- The Barbary

4/6 New York, NY- Santo's Party House

4/7 Springfield, VA- Jaxx

4/8 Knoxville, TN- The Cider House

4/9 Asheville, NC- The Orange Peel

4/10 Atlanta, GA- The Masquerade

4/12 New Orleans, LA- The Parish @ House of Blues

4/13 Little Rock, AR- Juanita's

4/14 Tulsa, OK- The Marquee

4/15 Oklahoma City, OK- Conservatory